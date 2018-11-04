Want up-to-the-
November 4, 2018
כ"ז חשון תשע"ט
Mandarin Duck Spotted in Central Park
Mandarin Duck Spotted in Central Park
Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 3:03 pm
כ"ו חשון תשע"ט
A mandarin duck has been spotted in Central Park. No one is sure how the Asian bird made it to the Big Apple, but media, tourists, residents and photographers have been flocking to the pond on Central Park’s southeast corner to see and photograph the multicolored fowl. (Moshe Steinmetz)
