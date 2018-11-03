BD”E: Harav Simcha Bunim Levin, Z”l

YERUSHALAYIM -

Harav Binem Levin, z”l.

His father, Reb Pinyeh, was one of the founders of the Beis Yaakov schools in Yerushalayim.

When he came of age, Reb Binem married, tblhch”t, Dinah, the daughter of Harav Yitzchak Meir Yoskowitz, z”l. After his father’s petirah, Reb Binem succeeded him as menahel of the Seminar, known as the Seminar Hayashan, serving in that position for 40 years. Reb Binem was close with many Gedolei Yisrael of the previous generation, zt”l, and had an especially close connection with the Beis Yisrael, zy”a. He would stand at the first place in the Beis Medrash for Birkas Kohanim.

He was noted for his acts of tzedakah and chessed, including hosting many for Shabbos seudos or anyone in need.

In recent years, he took ill and was hospitalized several times. Despite all his pains, he would daven every morning at the netz minyan.

Reb Binem was hospitalized on Erev Rosh Hashanah, after a health complication. He was taken to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv during this week in a serious state, and was niftar on Leil Shabbos.

He was buried in the Sanhedria cemetery in Yerushalayim, near his mother, a”h.

He is survived by, lhbch”l, his wife, children and grandchildren.

Yehi zichro baruch.