BD”E: Harav Simcha Bunim Levin, Z”l

YERUSHALAYIM -
He was noted for his acts of tzedakah and chessed, including hosting many for Shabbos seudos or anyone in need.
In recent years, he took ill and was hospitalized several times. Despite all his pains, he would daven every morning at the netz minyan.
Reb Binem was hospitalized on Erev Rosh Hashanah, after a health complication. He was taken to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv during this week in a serious state, and was niftar on Leil Shabbos.
He was buried in the Sanhedria cemetery in Yerushalayim, near his mother, a”h.
He is survived by, lhbch”l, his wife, children and grandchildren.
Yehi zichro baruch.