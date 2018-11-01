Child Dies from Measles

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 1:26 pm |

An 18-month-old infant died from measles on Thursday in Yerushalayim.

The child was rushed to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital on Thursday afternoon after losing consciousness. It was not breathing and had no pulse upon arrival at the hospital. Resuscitation efforts failed to save the child’s life, and doctors confirmed that the death was from measles.

In light of the fact that the baby was reportedly not vaccinated against the disease, the Ministry of Health again urged parents to have their children vaccinated as soon as possible.

According to official statistics, approximately 900 cases of measles have been reported in the country. Around 60 percent of those infected are residents of Yerushalayim from the chareidi sector, many of whom are not vaccinated, according to a report on Arutz Sheva.

The Ministry of Health has said it will be sending out special mobile vaccination units to those high-risk neighborhoods to perform the vaccinations and stem the spread of the disease.