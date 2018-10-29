Ecuador Judge Rules Against Assange in Court Case

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) -

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London, Britain, May, 2017. (Reuters/Neil Hall/File Photo)

An Ecuadorean judge has ruled against a request by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to loosen new requirements he says are meant to push him out of the London embassy where he lives.

Judge Karina Martinez ruled Monday that a court injunction filed by Assange arguing that his rights are being violated is inadmissible. The new rules require the Australian ex-hacker to pay for services like internet and laundry and care for his cat. Assange has been living there for more than six years.

In a video testimony, Assange argued that the stricter measures were part of a larger push to kick him out of the embassy.

A lawyer for the government rejected Assange’s accusations and said the new rules are only aimed at promoting peaceful cohabitation in such tight quarters.