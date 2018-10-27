11 Jews Killed in Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Attack

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) -

Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 6:51 pm |

Law enforcement officers secure the scene where multiple people were shot, Oct. 27, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

A gunman yelling, “All Jews must die,” stormed the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh during a bris on Shabbos morning, killing 11 worshipers and wounding six other people including four police officers, before he was arrested.

U.S. attorney for western Pennsylvania Scott Brady told a news conference that charges could be filed later on Saturday against the suspected shooter, 46-year-old Robert Bowers from Pittsburgh.

“The actions of Robert Bowers represent the worst of humanity. We are dedicating the entire resources of my office to this federal hate crime investigation and prosecution,” Brady said. “Please know that justice in this case will be swift and it will be severe.”

SWAT police officers respond after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue. (Reuters/John Altdorfer)

FBI special agent Bob Jones said the FBI, which is leading the probe into the attack, believed Bowers was acting alone, adding: “We have no knowledge that he was known to law enforcement before today.”

KDKA channel cited police sources as saying Bowers walked into the building and yelled “All Jews must die.”

Bowers was in a hospital in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds. Patients at area hospitals included a 61-year-old woman, a 70-year-old man, and a 55-year-old officer. No children were killed, authorities said.

Three police officers were shot and one was injured by shrapnel, authorities said. Two of the six people injured were in critical condition.

A SWAT police officer and other first responders outside the synagogue. (Reuters/John Altdorfer)

A social media post by Bowers on Saturday morning said a Jewish refugee organization, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, “likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered … I’m going in.”

The comment was posted on Gab, a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based social networking service created as an alternative to Twitter. In a statement, Gab.com confirmed the profile belonged to Bowers and also said it had suspended the account and contacted the FBI about it.

The shooting, for which Bowers had an assault rifle and three handguns according to the FBI’s Jones, prompted security alerts at houses of worship around the country. It follows a spate of pipe bombs found mailed in recent days to prominent political figures, mostly Democrats including former President Barack Obama.

The Tree of Life synagogue in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, a heavily Jewish area, was holding a bris at the time of the shooting.

Police are normally only present at the synagogue for security on chagim, Michael Eisenberg, former president of the synagogue, told KDKA.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Wendell Hissrich (R), Pittsburgh Public Safety Director, speak to media, after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. (Reuters/John Altdorfer)

“On a day like today, the door is open, it’s a religious service, you can walk in and out,” he said.

Around the time, three congregations amounting to about 100 people would have been using the building, Eisenberg said.

Shortly after reports of the shooting emerged, President Donald Trump said in a tweet he was watching what he described as a “devastating” situation.

Trump told reporters later that the killings might have been prevented if there had been an armed guard in the building.

“If they had some kind of a protection inside the temple maybe it could have been a much more different situation, they didn’t,” he said when asked about a possible link to U.S. gun laws.

On April 13, 2014, a pair of shootings occurred at a Jewish Community Center and a Jewish retirement community, both located in Overland Park, Kansas. A total of three people were killed in the shootings.