Gaza Fishing Boats Challenging Israeli Blockade Draw Navy Fire

GAZA (Reuters) -

Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 9:06 pm |

A group of Palestinian fishing boats that sailed off the shore of Gaza to challenge an Israeli naval blockade of Gaza drew warning shots from the Israeli navy on Shabbos afternoon, the boats’ organizers said.

About 20 fishing boats set sail from Gaza City port toward the maritime border with Israel. The Gaza Health Ministry said there were no casualties reported.

An IDF spokeswoman said the navy gave the boats verbal warnings before firing in to the air.

Palestinian witnesses said some of those on board set tires alight and set them afloat toward the maritime border before they were confronted by four Israeli naval vessels.

The naval blockade of Gaza is intended to prevent weapons from reaching terror groups, including Hamas, the Islamist terror group that controls Gaza.