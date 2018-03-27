Suspicious Package Mailed to Congresswoman’s Office

DOVER, N.H. (AP) -

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 2:19 pm |

New Hampshire police are investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter’s Dover office.

Dover police tell WMUR-TV the package was delivered to the Democrat’s office with regular mail on Monday afternoon. According to a statement by Shea-Porter, office staffers discovered an unidentified brown substance in the package.

Police say no one was injured. No further information was available.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the package to contact the Dover Police Department.