NEW YORK (AP) -

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 5:51 pm |

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker has been fatally struck by a bus driver at a Queens depot.

Newsday reports that the driver was reversing a bus at the depot in College Point when he ran over a colleague who was directing traffic on Tuesday.

MTA Bus President Darryl Irick says the bus operation is “a very close-knit family” and is in mourning.