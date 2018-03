Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 5:59 pm |

Israel will catch up with the U.S. overnight Thursday as the country turns clocks forward for Daylight Savings.

The official time for the change is 2 a.m. Friday morning, when Israelis “spring forward” to 3 a.m.

Daylight saving this year will end on Motzei Shabbos, October 27/28, when clocks will be put back an hour.