Regional Briefs – March 11, 2018

Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 8:27 pm |

With Changing of Clock Time to Check Smoke Alarms

ALBANY – Firefighters are reminding residents to use the changing of the clock Sunday morning as a reminder to check their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. Three of every five deaths attributed to a fire occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

Pair Arrested After 20,000 Unstamped Cigarettes Found

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Two men were arrested Sunday after 20,000 unstamped cigarettes were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, The Associated Press reported. Cigarettes are stamped in order to ensure taxes are paid on them.

Cuomo Worries Russia Will Target His Reelection

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he worries that Russia might try to meddle with New York elections. “Short answer is yes,” he said. “I don’t think the Russians say ‘We’re only going to interfere in federal elections.’ We know they were targeting 21 states… I think part of the goal is: wreak havoc.”

Driver Says He Fled Crash Over Fear of ‘Rednecks’

SPARTA, N.J. – A man suspected of drunk driving told police that he fled the scene of a crash Sunday night because he felt scared in “redneck country,” despite being in the heart of New Jersey, NJ.com reported. The man failed a breathalyzer test and was arrested.

Rookie Trooper’s T-shirt Helps Save Crash Victim

GLOUCESTER, N.J. – A rookie trooper helped save a crash victim’s life by using a tourniquet fashioned out of a T-shirt and tree branch, The Associated Press reported. The agency where Kenneth Minnes graduated last year lauded him Friday for showing “the poise of a veteran.”

Bridgegate Defendants’ Appeal Set for April

NEWARK – Two people convicted of using traffic jams on the George Washington Bridge to punish a mayor for not endorsing Gov. Chris Christie will have their appeals considered by a federal court on April 23, The Associated Press reported. Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni said there is no law guaranteeing the right to intrastate travel.