Police: 18-Year-Old Threatened Mass Shooting at Vermont High School

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) -

Friday, February 16, 2018 at 12:05 pm |

Vermont State Police say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old high school student who said he wanted to cause “mass casualties” at a high school in Fair Haven.

The Poultney man was taken into custody Thursday after a two-day investigation conducted with the Fair Haven Police Department. The student, who is accused of threatening a mass shooting at Fair Haven Union High School, is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted first degree murder and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrest occurred one day after Nikolas Cruz, a former student at a high school in Parkland, Florida, went on a shooting spree, killing 17 people.

Later Friday, Gov. Phil Scott will join law enforcement and education officials at a news conference to discuss coordination between their respective agencies to prevent and respond to such threats.