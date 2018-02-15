Traditional Names Top List of Most Popular Baby Names

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 3:06 am |

View of newborn babies. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

Thursday is Family Day in Israel, and in honor of that event the Central Bureau of Statistics has released the list of the most popular names for babies. Topping the list for boys is Noam, while for girls, the most popular name is Tamar – unseating the previous “champion,” Noa, which had been the most popular girl’s name for the previous 16 years.

The statistics relate to babies born in 2016, the last year for which data was compiled. Among Jewish families, traditional names dominated for both boys and girls. Following Noam, the most popular names for boys among Jewish families were David, Uri, Ariel, Yosef, Eitan, Daniel, Itai, Yehonatan and Moshe. Among girls, the top names behind Tamar were Noa, Avigayil, Maya, Yael, Adel, Shira, Sara, Ayala and Talya.

Overall, the most popular name for babies in 2016 was Muhammad. This is due to the fact that one out of every seven Muslim babies born that year was given that name. By contrast, only one out of every 40 Jewish boys born that year was given the name Noam, the most popular name for Jewish boys.

The CBS also compiled the most popular names for parents and grandparents. Among fathers and grandfathers, the top names in 2016 were Moshe, David and Yosef, while for mothers and grandmothers, the most popular names that year were Esther, Rachel and Sara.