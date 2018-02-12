Former Pharma Exec, Christie Backer Seeks to Oust Menendez

TRENTON (AP) -

Bob Hugin, then-Executive Chairman of Celegne Corp., at a White House meeting of pharmaceutical executives in January 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

A former pharmaceutical company executive and supporter of Chris Christie’s presidential campaign is entering New Jersey’s Republican Senate primary in an attempt to oust incumbent Democrat Bob Menendez.

Bob Hugin announced his campaign on Monday in an email. Hugin served as CEO and chairman of New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company Celgene.

Hugin contributed $250,000 to a political action committee that backed the former New Jersey governor’s failed presidential run. He also served on the Republican’s campaign’s finance leadership team.

Hugin is a Princeton graduate and Marine Corps veteran. He has campaign events planned for Tuesday.

Menendez is a two-term incumbent heading into the midterms after federal prosecutors dropped corruption charges against him following a mistrial last year.

Hugin is set to face Republican Richard Pezzullo in the June 5 primary.