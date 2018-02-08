Regional Briefs – February 8, 2018

Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 8:20 pm |

Lights Out at Statue of Liberty for Electrical Work

NEW YORK – It was lights out on part of the Statue of Liberty Thursday night as work is done on the monument’s electrical system, The Associated Press reported. Only lights on the torch, crown and pedestal remained on.

Long Island Residents Reject Expensive New Library

SHIRLEY, N.Y. – Voters rejected a proposal to build what was called Long Island’s most expensive library, Newsday reported. In a 2,396 to 1,580 vote Wednesday night, residents decided against constructing a 50,000-sq. foot facility paid for with a $33.5 million bond.

More Emergency Heating Funds Available for NYers

ALBANY – New York state on Wednesday said that more funding is available for low-income residents to keep their homes heated. Starting this Monday, residents can apply for a second emergency HEAP benefit. Requests have increased by 40 percent since 2017.

Investigative Reporter Assaulted on Assignment

BRONX – A consumer affairs reporter known for his on-camera confrontations was assaulted with a baseball bat Tuesday while on assignment at a car dealership, The Associated Press reported. WPIX investigative reporter Howard Thompson’s news segments feature him confronting landlords and business owners.

$500K for Mental Health Agency to Fund Telemedicine

ALBANY – New York state is getting a $500,000 federal grant to fund telemedicine projects, The Associated Press reported. The purchased video conference equipment, tablets, and software will be used by clinics, schools and prison facilities on mental health care.

U.S.’s Oldest Nuke Plant Closing Ahead of Schedule

LACEY, N.J. – The oldest active nuclear power plant in the United States will shut down in October, a year ahead of schedule, as low power prices makes it too costly to operate, The Associated Press reported. Oyster Creek went online Dec. 1, 1969, the same day as a plant in New York, though Oyster Creek’s license was granted first.