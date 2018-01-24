De Blasio Ditches Meeting, Blasts Trump Administration on Sanctuary Cities

NEW YORK (AP) -

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 2:50 pm |

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, shown here speaking earlier this month in Times Square, during a rally against racism to protest President Donald Trump’s vulgar comments about Haiti and African nations, in Times Square (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he won’t meet with Republican President Donald Trump to discuss infrastructure funding due to the administration’s stance against sanctuary cities.

De Blasio, a Democrat and outspoken Trump critic, originally was expected to attend a meeting with other mayors at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

But after the Justice Department’s announcement Wednesday cracking down on sanctuary cities, de Blasio tweeted, “I will NOT be attending today’s meeting at the White House after @realDonaldTrump’s Department of Justice decided to renew their racist assault on our immigrant communities. It doesn’t make us safer and it violates America’s core values.”