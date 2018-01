YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 1:09 pm |

Rain in Tzefas on Thursday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Israelis are bracing for an incoming storm, as meteorological services are forecasting heavy rainfall sweeping the country as far south as the Negev, fierce winds and snow on the Hermon and higher elevations around the country overnight into Friday.

Flood warnings were up, as well as an advisory on dust storms in the south. Emergency responders are on alert.

The storm is expected to weaken by late Friday morning, though unseasonable cold will persist.