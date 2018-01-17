Terrorist Responsible for Murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Hy”d, Killed by IDF in Jenin

Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 7:33 pm |

The vehicle Rabbi Raziel Shevach was in, after the shooting. (Elchanan Groner)

Israeli army special forces entered the city of Jenin on Wednesday night in pursuit of terrorists responsible for the murder last week of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Hy”d, killing one terrorist, capturing another and continuing to hunt for the third, according to Israeli media reports. Some reports indicated that a bulldozer was used to demolish a building where a terrorist was possibly believed to have barricaded himself.

In the course of the firefight, several members of the Israeli forces were reported wounded, though the names and details were not permitted for release.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, the terrorist killed was Ahmed Jarrar, 22, who has been identified as the son of Nasser Jarrar, a senior Hamas terrorist killed by Israeli forces during the intifada in 2002.

As the Israelis were conducting their operation, hundreds of Palestinian residents of Jenin gathered and began throwing rocks at the Israeli forces, and troops responded by dispersing the rioters.

An intelligence breakthrough in recent days had lead the Israelis to shift from searching the area of the shooting and seek out the terrorists responsible for the murder of Rabbi Shevach in the Jenin area.