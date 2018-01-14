Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Found Dead

KARACHI (Reuters) -

Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 9:30 am |

Rescue workers move the body of Hasan Zafar Arif, leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, in Pakistan, Sunday. (Reuters/Akhtar Soomro)

Hasan Zafar Arif, leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), a political party led by London-based self-exiled Altaf Hussain, was found dead in suspicious circumstances in his car, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday.

In October 2016, Sindh Rangers police took Arif and another MQM-London leader into custody from outside the Karachi Press Club before they could address a press conference.

Prior to his detention, Arif had been named in a coordination committee, formed by the MQM’s London-based founder, to handle party affairs following MQM-Pakistan Chief Farooq Sattar’s breaking away from the party and forming MQM-P.

Dr. Arif was a noted intellectual and also taught philosophy at Karachi University.

Following his detention by the Rangers, Dr. Arif was released from jail in a hate-speech case in April 2017.