New Housing Approvals Expected for Yehudah and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 1:07 pm |

The Defense Ministry said on Thursday that plans to authorize new construction in Yehudah and Shomron next Wednesday, without releasing details.

However, Ariel mayor Eli Shaviro, who seems to have an inside track, welcomed the news of 430 additional housing units to be approved for the city.

“This is a day of celebration for Ariel. Today families in our [city] know that they can continue to grow in Ariel and additional families can arrive from all over the country and make their homes in the capital of the Shomron. I thank the prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman for their efforts to develop Ariel and for their success in promoting construction,” Shaviro told Arutz Sheva.

The Civil Administration’s High Planning Subcommittee of the Defense Ministry would not comment.

Other leaders in Yehudah and Shomron told The Times of Israel that they were being kept in the dark about the housing initiative.