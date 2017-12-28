Security Guard Injured in Weapons-Grabbing Incident

Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 5:33 am |

A security guard in Ramat Gan was injured when an individual tried to grab his weapon. The security guard was stationed outside a kindergarten, and was pushed down by the individual. The guard fought back, and the perpetrator ran away. Police are searching for him. The guard sustained a head injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

IDF soldiers overnight Wednesday swept through the village of Jalameh in northern Shomron, near Jenin, and seized tens of thousands of shekels in “terror funds,” money paid by terror groups to Arabs for carrying out attacks against Israeli civilians and security officers. The money is paid out by both Hamas and Fatah, the latter using official Palestinian Authority funds. The IDF has been cracking down on these payments, and has seized millions of shekels in cash and goods like vehicles and electronics in recent months.

Also overnight Wednesday, IDF soldiers and Border Guards arrested an Arab terrorist at the Kalandiya checkpoint, north of Yerushalayim. The 18-year old female terrorist was arrested at the checkpoint. Security officials said she was on her way to carry out a terror attack. Under questioning, she told officials that she was planning to attack police officers in Yerushalayim.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 14 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.