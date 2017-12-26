Report: Honduras, Panama Next in Line to Announce Embassy Move

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 9:43 am |

The U.S Embassy in Tel Aviv. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

After Guatemala announced its intention to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim, Honduras and Panama are set to be the next countries to announce their intention to do so. Yisrael Hayom quoted Palestinian Authority sources as saying that they had been “officially informed” that an announcement on the matter is likely to come within days.

The report said that PA officials have been trying to convince the two countries to cancel, or at least postpone their announcement. Like Guatemala, the embassy move would not take place until after the American embassy was moved, the sources said. In response, the Palestinian Authority said that the Guatemalan decision was “shameful.”

Over the weekend, Liviu Dragnea, speaker of the Romanian parliament and head of the country’s ruling Social Democratic Party said that his country should move its embassy to Yerushalayim. “All Israel’s central institutions are in Jerusalem, and ambassadors and embassy staff commute from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. We should think about it very seriously,” he was quoted as saying in local media reports.

The announcements about embassy moves came after the historic declaration three weeks ago by President Donald Trump that the U.S. was preparing to move its embassy to Yerushalayim. After the Trump announcement, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was quoted as saying that Israelis could expect more countries to follow in Washington’s wake. Other countries will move their embassies to Yerushalayim, he said – and it will happen even before the American Embassy is moved from Tel Aviv to the capital. In fact, he said, Israel was already in contact with some of those countries.

A report on Channel One said that those countries included the Philippines, as well as several African countries.