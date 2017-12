Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 10:58 pm |

The Jewish community of Staten Island and beyond is mourning the passing of Rebbetzin Miriam Libby Weiss, a”h, wife of y’blc Rabbi Moshe Meir Weiss.

The levayah will be tomorrow, Sunday, at the Young Israel of Staten Island, 835 Forest Hill Road, in the Main Shul, at 11 AM.

Shiva will be held at 151 Rupert Avenue through Erev Shabbos.

Yehi zichrah baruch.