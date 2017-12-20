Turks, Palestinians Accuse U.S. of Intimidation at U.N.

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 4:23 pm |

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, left, and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speak to the media at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

The Turkish and Palestinian foreign ministers are accusing the United States of intimidation after its ambassador to the United Nations warned countries that the U.S. “will be taking names” during a U.N. General Assembly vote.

The vote Thursday will be on a resolution rejecting President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Yerushalayim as Israel’s capital.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu said they believed U.N. member countries would ignore “pressure” from ambassador Nikki Haley and vote with their consciences on the non-binding resolution.

Al-Maliki said: “Tomorrow we will see how many countries will opt to vote (with) their consciousness, they will vote for justice and they will vote in favor of that resolution.”

Cavusoglu said: “The world has changed. The belief that ‘I am strong therefore I am right’ has changed. The world today is revolting against injustices.”

“No honorable state would bow to such pressure,” he added.

The two ministers are traveling to New York together to attend Thursday’s vote.