Palestinians Push for U.N. Rejection of Trump Declaration

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 4:15 pm |

The Palestinians are pursuing a U.N. Security Council resolution rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Yerushalayim as Israel’s capital, even though the U.S. would almost certainly exercise its veto, the AFP reported Wednesday quoting diplomatic sources.

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour said the resolution demands that the United States cancel the decision on Yerushalayim, but others were saying that a milder version was more likely.

Egypt is expected to circulate a draft resolution to council members, possibly as early as this week, according to senior council diplomats.

Mansour said late Tuesday that he was working on a draft text that would “reaffirm the positions of the Security Council and ask the Americans to rescind.”