IDF Retaliates for Gaza Rocket Fire

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 11, 2017 at 3:08 pm |

The IDF fired back into Gaza after at least one rocket was launched from the Hamas-run enclave at Israeli territory on Monday evening, according to media reports.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported.

Although no air raid sirens sounded, at one projectile reportedly landed in an open area near the border fence in the Eshkol region, opposite the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rockets, but Israel retaliated with tank fire and an air strike, the army said.

Palestinian media reported that Hamas positions in Khan Younis were hit by the Israeli fire.

“The IDF hold Hamas responsible for these aggressive acts originating from the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said, in keeping with its longstanding policy.