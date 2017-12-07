Hagaon Harav Steinman Returned to ICU; Tefillos Urged

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 4:40 am |

Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)

The family of Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, who has been hospitalized in Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak for several weeks, said Thursday morning that the condition of the Rosh Yeshivah has taken a turn for the worse. He has a systemic infection and his temperature has risen slightly.

The Rosh Yeshivah is conscious and his condition is described as stable; nevertheless, the decision was made to move the Rosh Yeshivah back to the ICU for continued observation.

Yidden around the world are urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of the Rosh Yeshivah, Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.