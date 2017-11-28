Regional Briefs – November 28, 2017

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 7:25 pm |

Two Planes Clip Wings At JFK Airport

NEW YORK – Two planes taxiing in Kennedy Airport clipped wings Monday night, with no injuries, The Associated Press reported. An EgyptAir plane headed to Cairo touched the left wing of a London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight. The Virgin Atlantic had to be towed.

NY Prepares for Long Battle Against Election Hacking

ALBANY – Lawmakers said at a hearing on election security Tuesday that New York managed to dodge Russian hacking attempts last year, but they believe the risk of hacking is here to stay, The Associated Press reported. They say the state’s practice of using paper ballots makes the system harder to hack.

New Jersey Dedicates Memorial to Victims of Slavery

CAMDEN, N.J. – Lawmakers gathered in Camden Monday to dedicate a historical marker that recognizes New Jersey’s ties to slavery, The Associated Press reported. At least 800 enslaved Africans were ferried across the Delaware River from Philadelphia to Camden by the Cooper family in the 18th century.