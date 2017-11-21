Former Tourism Minister Gets 15 Months for Breach of Trust

YERUSHALAYIM -

Former Israeli tourism minister Stas Misezhnikov was sentenced to 15 months in prison and a 70,000 shekel (almost $20,000) fine after pleading guilty to a charge of breach of trust, The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

Misezhnikov, 48, was the first to be sentenced in a huge corruption scandal involving officials of the Yisrael Beytenu party.

While serving in the tourism ministry from 2009-2013, he authorized funding in the amount of a million shekels for a cultural event in Eilat in return for a job for a friend.

In August, former deputy interior minister Faina Kirshenbaum and nine other officials linked to Yisrael Beytenu were indicted for various corruption charges, including bribery, fraud and money laundering.