Hagaon Harav Steinman Hospitalized for Checkups

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 20, 2017 at 4:25 am |

Harav Steinman, shlita. (JDN, file)

Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, was taken to the Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak on Monday morning, for pre-planned tests and checkups.

Family members of the Rosh Yeshivah reported that he would be undergoing a number of checkups and that he will be admitted to a regular ward. Rav Steinman was reported to be fully conscious.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.