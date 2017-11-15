PM Netanyahu Awarded Medal for Building Chevron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 4:05 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu receiving a certificate of appreciation from representatives of the Jewish community of Chevron, Wednesday. (Kobi Gidon/GPO)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has had some tense moments with leaders of the communities in Yehudah and Shomron over security funding in recent days, but on Wednesday he was an honored friend.

Netanyahu met with leaders of the Jewish community in Chevron and Chairman of the YESHA council who thanked him for acting towards establishing and developing Jewish Chevron, and in particular for promoting the construction in the Chizkia Quarter in the city.

The local leaders bestowed upon the prime minister a Certificate of Appreciation with a set medal to mark a half a century to the return to Chevron. He also received a book from the Bar Ilan University that summarizes the archeological excavations in ancient Chevron where magnificent remains were discovered of the Jewish community there during the Bais Sheni period, including mikvaos, coins, pottery and more.

The meeting was attended by chairman of the YESHA Council Hananel Dorani; head of The Committee of the Jewish Community of Chevron Avraham Ben Yosef; CEO of the Jewish settlements in Chevron Ori Karzan and community leadership members: former MK Orit Sitruk and Hillel Horowitz.