Rabbi Litzman Announces: Budget to Purchase SMA Drug Remedy

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 10:21 am |

Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman attends a Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday. (Flash90)

Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman told the Knesset Finance Committee on Tuesday that he has instructed all hospitals to provide a drug that provides an immediate response to spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) to all patients suffering from the disease. The regular cost of treatment with this drug is NIS 2 million a year.

SMA is a rare neuromuscular disorder characterized by the progressive wasting of muscles, which often leads to early death, challilah.

Rabbi Litzman’s announcement followed the Finance Committee’s discussion on the matter last week. He added that he is also working to provide a response to every patient suffering from the disease and who needs the drug.