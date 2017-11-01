More Arrests Made in Murder of Reuven Schmerling, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 4:29 am |

Police at the scene where Reuven Schmerling was found dead at the industrial zone in Kfar Kassem, October 4. (Roy Alima/Flash90)

Further arrests have been made in the murder of Reuven Schmerling, Hy”d. Accessories who assisted the terrorists, Yussuf Khaled Mustafa Kamil and Mahmad Ziad Abu Alroob, to carry out the murder were arrested in a sweep of their village, Kabatiya in central Shomron. The two terrorists were indicted earlier this week. The indictment describes how the two decided to find Jews to kill to avenge the death of a friend of theirs, who was killed in a separate terror attack in the summer, as part of the riots over the implementation of security measures at Har HaBayis in the wake of the murder of two Israeli security officers.

Schmerling was murdered on Erev Sukkos, October 4, savagely stabbed by several terrorists who worked with Schmerling in a warehouse he owned in Kfar Kassem. The terrorists entered Israel illegally with the express purpose of carrying out a terror act, the indictment says, and utilized one of the many transports of illegal Arab workers to get past checkpoints into Israel proper. They reached Kfar Kassem, and after some discussion decided to stab Jewish workers who came to the town. Schmerling had a warehouse in the town, and worked with a large number of local Arabs.