Long Island Hospital Delivers 4 Sets of Twins in Single Day

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) -

Friday, October 27, 2017 at 12:29 pm |

A Long Island hospital has welcomed a rare four sets of twins in a six-hour period.

The series of births at NYU Winthrop in Mineola started at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday when Brenda Alvarenga gave birth to Ava and Elena.

Shannon and Anthony Rogone then welcomed twins Sarah and Elise around 10 a.m. The births of Alexa and McKenzi followed an hour later to parents Darlene and Joe Sica.

Finally, Catherine and Joseph Monez welcomed twins Luke and Benjamin at 2:26 p.m.

The hospital’s chief of maternal fetal medicine tells Newsday that two sets of twins born at NYU Winthrop on the same day is rare, and four is unheard of.