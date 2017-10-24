Iran Sentences “Mossad Agent” to Death Over Scientist Killings

LONDON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 9:57 am |

Head of Mossad Yossi Cohen. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

Iran has sentenced to death a person found guilty of providing information to Israel that led to the assassination of several senior nuclear scientists, the Tehran prosecutor said on Tuesday.

“The person has had several meetings with [Israeli intelligence agency] Mossad and has provided them with sensitive information about Iran’s military and nuclear sites in return for money and residency in Sweden,” Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi was quoted as saying in a report by the judiciary’s news agency.

The headline of the report described the convicted person as a “Mossad agent.”

Dolatabadi did not identify the person, but Amnesty International said on Monday that Ahmadreza Djalali, an Iranian doctor who studied and taught in Sweden, had been sentenced to death in Iran on espionage charges.

Amnesty said the court verdict states that Djalali worked with the Israeli government which subsequently helped him obtain a residency permit in Sweden.

Neither Iran nor Amnesty said when the verdict was issued.

Djalali was arrested in April 2016 and held without access to a lawyer for seven months, three of which were in solitary confinement, Amnesty said.

“Djalali was sentenced to death after a grossly unfair trial that once again exposes not only the Iranian authorities’ steadfast commitment to [the] use of the death penalty but their utter contempt for the rule of law,” said Philip Luther, Amnesty’s Middle East advocacy director.

The United States has denied Iran’s accusation that it was involved in the scientists’ deaths, and Israel has a policy of not commenting on such allegations.

Dolatabadi said the convicted person gave Mossad information about 30 nuclear and military scientists including Massoud Ali-Mohammadi who was killed by a remote-controlled bomb attached to a motorcycle outside his home in Tehran.

The judiciary said he was also linked to the assassination of nuclear engineer Majid Shahriari, killed in a bomb attack in November 2010.

Djalali’s wife Vida Mehrannia, who lives in Sweden with their two children, has told Amnesty International that his physical and mental health have sharply deteriorated since he was detained.

“We are calling for his release because he has not committed any crime,” Amnesty quoted her as saying.