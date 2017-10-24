Flint Council Approves Short-Term Deal for Drinking Water

(AP) -

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 5:11 pm |

The Flint City Council has voted to extend a water contract for two more years, despite a judge’s order that it come up with a long-term solution to get residents past a lead contamination crisis.

The council voted Monday for a two-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority, which has been supplying water since a lead disaster was declared in 2015.

The state of Michigan is suing Flint to force it to make a 30-year deal with Great Lakes Water. Federal Judge David Lawson last week ordered the council to accept that plan or come up with another long-term water source. It’s not known if a two-year pact will satisfy him.

Flint used the Flint River in 2014-15. The water wasn’t properly treated, and lead leached from old pipes.