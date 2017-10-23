Germany Approves Sale of Three Thyssenkrupp Submarines to Israel

BERLIN (Reuters) -

The corporate headquarters of Thyssenkrupp, Essen, Germany. (Tuxyso)

The German government has approved the sale of three Thyssenkrupp submarines to Israel and will provide financial support for the purchase, government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference on Monday.

The estimated $2 billion deal has attracted attention because of a corruption scandal centered on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s personal lawyer, who also represented Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems’ agent in Israel.

Seibert said an inter-governmental memorandum of understanding approving the deal would be signed later on Monday.