3 Hurt in Collision at Train Crossing in Lod

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 3:59 pm |

Three people were seriously injured after their van was hit by a passing train at a railroad crossing in Lod on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Israel Railway Corporation, “a vehicle tried to cross a railroad crossing illegally and in violation of safety procedures. The vehicle was apparently hit by a passing train. Police and emergency personnel were summoned to the scene. No passengers on the train were hurt.

Magen Dovid Adom spokesman Zachi Heller said that the three people injured were given emergency aid at the scene and evacuated to hospital.

Israel Railways made alternate travel arrangements while service at Lod was disrupted:

“At present, passenger trains from the south will terminate their trips at Lod and from the north at Hagana station in Tel Aviv. Buses will be provided for passengers at these stations,” it said in a statement.