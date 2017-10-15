Har Adar Residents Not Ready to Let Palestinian Workers Back

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 4:48 pm |

Israeli security at the scene where a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on israelis at Har Adar, outside of Yerushalayim, killing three, last month. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

At least some residents of Har Adar are saying it’s too soon to readmit Palestinian workers to the town after a deadly terrorist attack on September 26; and some are saying the closure should be made permanent, according to Arutz Sheva on Sunday.

In the wake of the attack in which two guards and a Border Police officer were killed, and a fourth security officer was wounded, army officials barred PA workers from entering Har Adar, and pledged to make upgrade security measures at the checkpoint workers must pass through at the entrance to the town.

However, it appears that the ban may be lifted before an investigation into the attack has been completed and security improvements are in place.

A report that IDF Central Command chief General Roni Numa was scheduled to meet on Monday with Har Adar’s security coordinator to plan the lifting of the closure was unwelcome news to local residents, some of whom said they will protest the meeting and any plans to allow Palestinian workers back into Har Adar.

“The success of this terror attack will encourage additional attempts,” one resident wrote in the local social media group. “The safety of my children is more important to me than their ability to make a living. Since the attacker did not fit the profile, it means anyone can be a potential terrorist.”

Maya Daabul said she would no longer hire PA residents after the shooting.

I don’t plan on hiring them anymore. There is no chance that now, after the attack, they’ll come into my home. It’s terrifying. Terrorism breeds fear in us. The rules of the game have changed. I can’t forget.”

One local official told Arutz Sheva that it’s premature to talk about allowing PA workers back to Har Adar until the investigation into last month’s shooting has been completed, and precautions to prevent future attacks have been undertaken.

“Residents are not willing to sweep the failings from this attack under the rug. They are not willing to open the checkpoint without first having an in-depth investigation and a serious discussion on the matter.”