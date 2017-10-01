Business Briefs – October 1, 2017

Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 6:52 pm |

Maria Dims Puerto Rico’s Bleak Economic Outlook

NEW YORK (AP) — Hurricane Maria has thrown Puerto Rico’s already messy economic recovery plans into disarray. Even after it emerges from the worst of the disaster, the U.S. territory still faces a $74 billion public debt load — a topic again raised by President Trump as he promised the rebuilding effort will “end up being one of the biggest ever.”

Trump Says He Will Decide On Fed Chair Within 2 or 3 Weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he has held four meetings to discuss who should lead the Federal Reserve starting early next year and expects to decide within two or three weeks. Trump made the disclosure in comments to reporters on the White House lawn. He did not name the candidates he has met with. But a White House official said the president and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had met Thursday with Kevin Warsh, a former Fed board member.

Uber’s CEO Will Meet With UK Transport Authorities

LONDON (AP) — London’s transport authority said Friday its commissioner will meet with the chief executive of Uber next week. The meeting with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi comes after London transit authorities decided to strip the ride-hailing service of its license to operate in the British capital. Uber said its new chief executive was “looking forward” to the meeting in London and wanted to work with city authorities to “make things right.”