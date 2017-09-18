Police Accused of Brutality in Arrest of Shomron Teen

Monday, September 18, 2017 at 5:16 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli police were accused of brutal conduct during the arrest of a 17-year-old Jewish resident of the Shomron near Har Bracha on Monday.

Three policemen in civilian clothes were caught in a video of the incident knocking the boy to the ground, choking and hitting him, even though he offered no resistance.

A lawyer from the Honenu legal aid organization filed an urgent complaint against the three officers, “insisting that they be prosecuted to the full extent of the law” and that the youth be released from custody.

It was also noted that the three policemen did not show their identification, as required by law.

The boy was suspected of violating an administrative order restricting his movements.