כ"ו אלול תשע"ז
| Sunday, September 17, 2017
Community
Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky Visits Hagaon Harav Steinman
Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 5:11 pm |
Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, visited Hagaon Harav Steinman, shlita, this morning to give and receive a bracha for the new year. (Shuki Lerer/JDN)
