Amichai Construction to Resume

Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 3:32 pm |

Bulldozers at work on the site of the new community of Amichai, in the Shomron. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri announced that construction of the new community of Amichai in the Shomron, for the evacuated families of Amona, will resume on Monday morning, Arutz Sheva reported on Sunday.

Work on the site had been suspended for a month due to budgetary problems, but Minister Deri told the families that those problems have been solved and the government will fulfill its promise to them for alternative housing.

Funding for Amichai is being routed by the Interior Ministry to the Binyamin Regional Council.

Amichai, which was designated to be the replacement town for the 42 families evicted in the demolition of Amona in February, was authorized by the Civil Administration in June.