Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 3:25 am |

Members of police special forces patrol at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters/Murad Sezer, File)

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police shot dead a would-be suicide bomber who was set to attack a police station in the Mediterranean city of Mersin on Wednesday, the Dogan news agency reported.

Mersin state prosecutor Mustafa Ercan told the state-run Anadolu news agency that the authorities were working on the assumption that the wannabe bomber was an Islamic State terrorist.