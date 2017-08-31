Tefillos Requested as Hadassah Gruen Back in ICU Wednesday Night

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 7:02 am |

Hadassah Gruen, who was seriously injured in the Pennsylvania car accident two weeks ago when the family’s minivan hit a tractor-trailer that had turned over from a previous accident in Clarion Township, Pennsylvania, was admitted back to ICU Wednesday night. Of the five children in the car, four were injured. Two have since been released from the hospital, but the other two are in critical condition: Leah Hadassah has terrible physical injuries, and Chava has suffered a serious brain injury.

Hadassah was initially listed in critical condition with terrible physical injuries.

One day earlier this week, the father, Avi Gruen started talking to his daughter Chava (the one with a serious brain injury) and she smiled!

Michal, the mother, wrote on social media: “It was the most amazing sight I’ve ever seen in my life. Hashem is unbelievable, He knew I was having a hard day and feeling down and He gave me the greatest gift I could have ever asked for. It seems as if she is not aware of anything, but her smile is hope that she is listening to and hears us!!”

In the wake of the accident, Klal Yisrael has sprung into action, raising much-needed funds to assist the family in their hour of need, and storming the gates of Heaven with tearful tefillos and mitzvos for the zechus of a complete, speedy refuah and yeshuah for the family.

Please continue to daven and perform mitzvos for the refuah sheleimah of Leah Hadassa bas Michal Chana, and Chava bas Michal Chana, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.

Anyone wishing to visit the hospital should first email gruenchesedfund@gmail.com or call 216-600-0284