Arkema Confirms Texas Explosions, Warns of Risk of More Blasts

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 5:46 am |

The Arkema Inc. chemical plant is flooded from Tropical Storm Harvey, Wednesday, in Crosby, Texas. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(Reuters/AP) - French chemicals group Arkema confirmed on Thursday two explosions at its plant in Crosby, Texas, and added there was a risk of further explosions at the site.

“We want local residents to be aware that the product is stored in multiple locations on the site, and a threat of additional explosion remains,” Arkema said in a statement.

“Please do not return to the area within the evacuation zone until local emergency response authorities announce it is safe to do so,” it added.

The company said it was notified at approximately 2 a.m., by the Harris County Emergency Operations Center of two explosions and black smoke coming from the plant.

“Organic peroxides are extremely flammable and, as agreed with public officials, the best course of action is to let the fire burn itself out,” the company said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on its Twitter feed the deputy had been taken to the hospital and nine others drove themselves to the hospital as a precaution.

The company evacuated remaining workers at the damaged plant on Tuesday, and Harris County ordered the evacuation of residents within a 1.5-mile radius of the plant, which makes organic peroxides used in the production of plastic resins, polystyrene, paints and other products.

Harris County Fire Marshal spokeswoman Rachel Moreno said the 1.5-mile radius was developed in consultation with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other subject-matter experts. “It’s a concerning situation, yes,” Moreno said. “But the facility is surrounded by water right now so we don’t anticipate the fire going anywhere.”

The plant falls along a stretch near Houston that features one of the largest concentrations of refineries, pipelines and chemical plants in the country.

Arkema’s plant is required to develop and submit a risk-management plan to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, because it has large amounts of sulfur dioxide, a toxic chemical, and methylpropene, a flammable gas. The plans are supposed to detail the effects of a potential release, evaluate worst-case scenarios and explain a company’s response.

In its most recently available submission from 2014, Arkema said potentially 1.1 million residents could be impacted over a distance of 23 miles in a worst- case scenario, according to information compiled by a nonprofit group and posted on a website hosted by the Houston Chronicle.