Hamas Leader Says Relations with Iran Restored

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 2:23 pm |

Yehiya Sinwar, shown here during a news conference in Gaza City in May. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

GAZA CITY (AP/Hamodia) - Hamas’ new leader in the Gaza Strip on Monday claimed that his group has restored relations with Iran and is using its newfound financial and military aid from the country to gear up for a new round of battle with Israel.

Yehiyeh Sinwar delivered his assessment as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was visiting Israel. At a meeting with the U.N. chief, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu complained about what he said was rising anti-Israel activity by Iran and its allies across the region.

Iran was once Hamas’ top backer. But Hamas broke away from Iran in 2012 after it refused to support Iran’s close ally, Syrian President Bashar Assad, in the Syrian civil war.

During a four-hour meeting with journalists, Sinwar said those ties have been repaired and were stronger than ever.

“Today, the relationship with Iran is excellent, or very excellent,” said Sinwar. He said the Islamic Republic is “the largest backer financially and militarily” of Hamas’ military wing.

Monday marked the first time that Sinwar, 55, has met with reporters since he was elected in February.

Sinwar would not say how much aid Iran provides to his group. Before the 2012 breakup, Iran provided an estimated $50 million a month to Hamas, a terrorist group that avowedly seeks Israel’s destruction.

Sinwar stressed that the Iranian aid is for “rebuilding and accumulating” Hamas’ military powers for a larger fight against Israel that is meant to “liberate Palestine.”

“Thousands of people work every day to make rockets, (dig) tunnels, and train frogmen,” he said. “The relationship with Iran is in this context.”

Yet, the shadowy leader, who spent about 25 years in an Israeli prison, said his movement does not intend to start a fourth war with Israel at this time.

This is consistent with Israeli defense assessments, though officials warn that the incessant rearming and training requires the Israeli military to be on constant alert.