ZOA’s Klein: President Trump Willing to Give Peace Negotiations ‘One More Chance’

Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 3:15 am |

Palestinian demonstrators hold slogans as they protest against the arrival of a U.S. delegation headed by Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner to meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, on Thursday. (Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Amid conflicting reports on how the United States intends to move forward with Middle East negotiations, a top American Jewish communal figure told Ma’ariv that the current push by the administration of President Donald Trump would be its last attempt to restart negotiations. In an interview with the newspaper, Morton Klein of the Zionist Organization of America said that the current visit to the Middle East of U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt “will be the last attempt by President Trump to advance negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Klein, who is known to have close ties to the Trump administration, said he was quoting top officials in the administration when he said that if the current mission by the two did not bear fruit, Trump will announce that he is giving up on the negotiations. Trump, he said, is “disappointed” that the declarations he has made that he intends to achieve a deal are apparently not being taken seriously, “and have not brought about movement on either side.”

On Friday, reports in the Israeli media said that the Palestinians were “disappointed” with the meeting between Kushner and Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas, with the American envoy failing to even bring up the two-state solution as the preferred objective of negotiations. That report was contradicted by another one in the London-based Al Hayat newspaper as saying that the two had agreed that the two-state solution was the preferred one, but that borders needed to be defined during negotiations.

The reports also said that Kushner told Abbas that insisting that Israel freeze construction in Yehudah and Shomron would be “counterproductive.” Ha’aretz and The Times of Israel quoted a senior White House official as calling that comment “nonsense. This comment was never made.”