2nd Victim Found From USS McCain Collision; 8 Still Missing

Friday, August 25, 2017 at 2:35 am |

The Republic of Singapore Navy’s RSS Brave, right, sails off from the Tuas naval base on a search and rescue mission for the USS John S. McCain’s missing sailors on Thursday, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

SINGAPORE (AP) - The Navy has identified a second victim of the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore.

The 7th Fleet said Friday that Navy and Marine Corps divers recovered and identified remains of 26-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon on Thursday night. He was from Connecticut.

More divers and equipment arrived overnight to continue the search inside flooded compartments of the ship for eight others still missing.

Earlier Thursday, divers recovered the remains of 22-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith from New Jersey.

Ten sailors went missing and five others were injured in the accident, which occurred Monday as the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port call. The destroyer is now in port in Singapore.