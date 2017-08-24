Official: $758.7M Jackpot Won by Single Ticket

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 2:43 am |

A Powerball lottery sign displays the lottery prizes at a convenience store Wednesday, in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says that the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

In a statement early Thursday, McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

Lottery players across the U.S. scooped up $2 Powerball tickets in hopes of beating the odds and winning the massive jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The $758.7 million jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize shared by three people in January 2016. The current jackpot refers to the annuity option, doled out in 30 payments over 29 years, increasing 5 percent annually. Nearly all winners favor the cash option, which would now be $480.5 million. The advantage of taking cash is that people can invest the money with hopes of a greater return than the guaranteed payments they would receive through the annuity. The downside is they’ll pay a little more in taxes and won’t have the certainty of giant annual paychecks for decades.

The reason the prize is so large is because there hasn’t been a Powerball jackpot winner since June 10. After someone wins the jackpot, the prize will drop to $40 million, then resume its growth.