Con Ed Workers Help Woman Recover Wedding Ring in Sewer

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 6:58 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - A commuter has two utility workers to thank for finding her wedding ring after it plunged into a New York City sewer.

Sarah Sommer was traveling through Grand Central Terminal when she felt uncomfortable and took off her ring to help her relax. Before she knew it, the ring slipped out of her grasp, bounced along the sidewalk and dropped through a grate into the sewer. The distraught woman called 911 before flagging down a nearby Con Edison truck.

“I thought: ‘I’m going to wake up — this is a nightmare. This doesn’t happen in real life. I can’t believe I lost my wedding ring,’” she told CBS News.

Con Ed workers Jason Wertheimer and Kenyatta Charles opened the grate, drained the sewer and found Sommer’s ring. The Con Ed crew said it is pretty common that they get calls to recover jewelry from sewers — but it is very rare that it is ever found.

“It’s a good deed for the day,” Wertheimer said. “That’s how we look at it.”